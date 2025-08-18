Summerlin South one win from US championship after third Little League World Series victory

(KTNV) — The Summerlin South All-Stars stay red hot in Williamsport! Nevada improved to 3-0 in the Little League World Series by edging South Carolina 1-0 in extra innings on Monday.

Capping off a pitching showdown between the winners of the Mountain and Southeast regions, the boys from Las Vegas won it on a walk-off hit in the seventh.

Summerlin South is now one win away from playing in the U.S. Championship, facing the winner of Monday night's matchup between South Dakota (Midwest) and Connecticut (Metro) on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN, and whoever wins will play in Saturday's U.S. Championship.