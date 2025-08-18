Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Summerlin South one win from US championship after third Little League World Series victory

LLWS win
Screenshot: ESPN
Summerlin South Little Leaguers celebrate after beating South Carolina in extra innings on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
LLWS win
Posted

(KTNV) — The Summerlin South All-Stars stay red hot in Williamsport! Nevada improved to 3-0 in the Little League World Series by edging South Carolina 1-0 in extra innings on Monday.

Capping off a pitching showdown between the winners of the Mountain and Southeast regions, the boys from Las Vegas won it on a walk-off hit in the seventh.

Summerlin South is now one win away from playing in the U.S. Championship, facing the winner of Monday night's matchup between South Dakota (Midwest) and Connecticut (Metro) on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN, and whoever wins will play in Saturday's U.S. Championship.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer