Summerlin South Little League stops by Channel 13 to share excitement of US Championship win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin South Little League team made history for Nevada by becoming the U.S. champions, and now the local celebrities are back home in Las Vegas.
The team returned from Williamsport to quite the scene at the airport, with supporters gathering at their gate and by baggage claim to welcome the boys back home.
The community is preparing to celebrate the squad with a parade in downtown Summerlin.
A couple of players, right fielder Mason Schutte and shortstop Ethan Robertson, visited Channel 13 and shared how special their championship run was for them and the team.
WATCH | Interview with the champion All-Stars!
The historic achievement marks the first time a Nevada team has claimed the Little League U.S. championship title.
-
