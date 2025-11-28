LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our Vegas Golden Knights continue their four-game homestand Friday night, hosting the Montreal Canadiens.

Sports Reporter Alex Eschelman sat down with one Quebec native who explains why he was meant to be a Guy in Gold.

Knights in the Morning: Jeremy Lauzon shares how he's meant to be a 'Guy in Gold'

“My dad and my grandpa didn’t play hockey, I had a best friend who played, so one day I asked my dad if I could play, he bought me equipment," recalled defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

"Val-d’Or is a little town near Québec, a seven-hour drive from Montreal straight north, so we’re far from everything. It’s a town that I go back to during the summers, my wife is also from there, my family, my friends, it’s a town that I love, and like you said, it’s the Gold Mine City. There are gold mines everywhere, my friends work in gold mines, so I was kind of born to wear the jersey.”