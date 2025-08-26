Little League U.S. champion Summerlin South greeted by supporters welcoming them home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It didn't take long for the Summerlin South All-Stars to feel the love after arriving home on Monday.
After beating Connecticut in Saturday's Little League U.S. Championship and falling to Chinese Taipei in Sunday's World Championship, the boys from Las Vegas were congratulated by many at Harry Reid Airport.
WATCH | Nevadans give Summerlin South a warm welcome home
Family members and community members alike were at the team's arrival gate and by baggage claim to greet them. It gave Channel 13 the chance to catch up with the All-Stars after a magical run.
"All of the stuff that we got to do at Pennsylvania was just crazy," LLWS U.S. MVP Garrett Gallegos said. "It was my favorite experience out of all that I've been able to have playing baseball."
"These boys have been working so hard probably since they could pick up a baseball bat," TJ Fechser said. "The dedication they have with their parents, their coaches through the years has compounded to this moment... We competed and we're number one in the United States."
Summerlin South made history in Williamsport, becoming the first Nevada team to win the American title game.
In 2014, Mountain Ridge lost in the U.S. Championship but was later awarded the win after the Chicago team they lost to was forced to forfeit their title for ineligible players.
"Our whole team has worked so hard for months," U.S. All-Star Cache Malan said. "It's just really good to know that we are the best little league All-Star team in the USA."
"We're so happy to be home," said Brittany Robertson, mother of one of the All-Stars, Ethan. "It was a very long three weeks. I think we spent 12 hours in Las Vegas in between regionals and heading off to Williamsport, but it was a magical experience for the boys, for the families, for everybody."
While Las Vegans who made the trip to Williamsport were loud and proud in the stands, the team knew there were thousands back home watching and rooting for Summerlin South.
WATCH | Young Nevadans cheer on Summerlin South
"We are sort of in a bubble back there, but I would tell the boys, 'Listen, Las Vegas is pulling for you and Nevada is pulling for you,'" Fechser said. "It was a big deal for us and it really helped power it up."
"Just the feeling that the whole entire state of Nevada is watching us with confidence knowing that we're going to get that win, it just feels great," Gallegos said.
While the team came one win short of being Little League world champions, they'll always remember their thrilling run to become U.S. champs.
"Just the journey these guys have been on," said Evan Boyd, uncle of one of the All-Stars, Banks. "I can't imagine the nerves and anxiety all these kids have had. But they handled it all with stride and maturity, and it was great to see."
"That just feels really special to me," Gallegos said. "Making history is not very easy to do, and we just did that. That means our team is quite the great team."
