Down, but not out: Summerlin South All-Stars still have a chance at US Championship, despite LLWS loss

KTNV — The Summerlin South All-Stars suffered their first loss at the Little League World Series on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to Connecticut, the boys from Las Vegas giving up seven unanswered runs.

Still one win away from Saturday's U.S. championship, the Mountain region champs will now play an elimination game on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday evening's matchup between South Carolina (Southeast) and South Dakota (Midwest).

Nevada took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning thanks to a 3-run home run by Cache Malan, Malan becoming just the second player with multiple HR in this year's LLWS.

Metro got on the board with three runs in the 3rd to tie the game. The All-Stars gave up another run in the 5th to allow Metro to take a 4-3 lead, and Connecticut brought in three more runs in the 6th.

The Summerlin South All-Stars will look to win Thursday's game against either South Carolina or South Dakota to punch their ticket to the U.S. championship for a rematch against Connecticut. That game is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN.

