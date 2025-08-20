Summerlin South All-Stars one win away from U.S. Championship game in Little League World Series

KTNV — The spotlight continues to shine on our Summerlin South All-Stars at the Little League World Series.
The team has gone 3-0 thus far in the tournament and looks to clinch a spot in the U.S. Championship Game this Saturday on Channel 13.
But first, they have to contend with another undefeated team. They'll take on the Metro Region champs from Fairfield, Connecticut.
WATCH | Nick Walters has reactions from the team after their third win on Monday.
Summerlin South one win from US championship after third Little League World Series victory
First pitch is today at noon on ESPN.
