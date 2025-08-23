Summerlin South All-Stars move on to World Championship against Chinese Taipei

AFTER THE GAME

Nevada wins big!

The Summerlin South All-Stars, representing Nevada in the Mountain region, will move on to the World Championship against the Chinese Taipei tomorrow!

Catch the thrilling finale on Sunday, August 24 at 12 p.m. on Channel 13 (ABC)

BEFORE THE GAME

Saturday is the big day — when Nevada's Summerlin South Little League goes head to head with Fairfield, Connecticut at the U.S. Championship on Saturday following their win against South Carolina on Tuesday.

WATCH | What comes next for the Summerlin South All-Stars?

Summerlin South All-Stars advance to US Championship with win over South Carolina

The winner of Saturday's game advances to play at the World Championship on Sunday — and we'll be rooting for our boys!

Catch all the action on Channel 13 (ABC) on Saturday, August 23 at 12:30 p.m.