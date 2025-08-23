Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summerlin South All-Stars face off against Connecticut at U.S. Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday is the big day — when Nevada's Summerlin South Little League goes head to head with Fairfield, Connecticut at the U.S. Championship on Saturday following their win against South Carolina on Tuesday.

Summerlin South All-Stars advance to US Championship with win over South Carolina

The winner of Saturday's game advances to play at the World Championship on Sunday — and we'll be rooting for our boys!

Catch all the action on Channel 13 (ABC) on Saturday, August 23 at 12:30 p.m.

