Summerlin South All-Stars face off against Connecticut at U.S. Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday is the big day — when Nevada's Summerlin South Little League goes head to head with Fairfield, Connecticut at the U.S. Championship on Saturday following their win against South Carolina on Tuesday.
The winner of Saturday's game advances to play at the World Championship on Sunday — and we'll be rooting for our boys!
Catch all the action on Channel 13 (ABC) on Saturday, August 23 at 12:30 p.m.
