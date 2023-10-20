Silver Knights ready to play in front of 'loud' fans for home opener in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The home schedule for the fourth season in Henderson Silver Knights' history begins Friday at The Dollar Loan Center.

The team will go into that game with a 2-0 record after outscoring the Iowa Wild 11-5 over the course of two games last weekend in Des Moines.

After practice at the Dollar Loan Center — the team's home arena — on Thursday, players and coaches talked about how optimistic they are for the new season.

"I want our team to succeed, I want to make the playoffs," said Jake Bischoff, the team's captain. "I want us to make a run in the playoffs and I think that's everyone's goal here."

Unlike most of the Silver Knights' roster, Bischoff does have NHL experience. He appeared in four games for the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2019-20 National Hockey League season.

The Silver Knights are a farm team for VGK, which entered the current NHL season as the defending Stanley Cup champions.

"It's awesome to see the success the [Golden Knights] have had, just getting to watch our buddies raise the [Stanley] Cup," Bischoff said. "That maybe gives us a little more drive down here."

After serving as an assistant coach for the Golden Knights, Ryan Craig is in his first season as head coach of the Silver Knights.

He said he's ready for Friday's home opener.

"I haven't coached a game in here yet," he said from the bench after Thursday's practice at The Dollar Loan Center. "I'm excited to see it. I think the valley and the city of Henderson should be excited about what's going on here."

The arena — one of the top venues in the American Hockey League — holds just under 6,000 fans. Tickets can still be had, according to the Silver Knights' website, though it's likely to be a packed house Friday night.

Tickets start at $20, not including taxes and fees.

Silver Knights forward Gage Quinney, a Las Vegas Valley native, said he's been impressed with how Henderson has embraced the team since it moved here in 2020.

"In Henderson, you see a lot of Silver Knights logos everywhere, especially at restaurants and places like that or people wearing it," Quinney said. "It's been really good."

Quinney said he thinks Silver Knights' fans are some of the loudest in the AHL.

"This building is so much fun to play in," Quinney said. "It gets really loud. To our fans, come out, have fun, and enjoy the show."