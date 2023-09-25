Scripps Sports to broadcast 12 Henderson Silver Knights games

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Scripps Sports is bringing even more hockey to the valley.

On Monday, they announced they're joining forces with the Henderson Silver Knights to air 12 home games this season on Vegas 34. It's the same channel that is the official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

"As we enter into the 23-24 season, our organization is incredibly excited that our home-grown fanbase can now watch Knights Hockey all in one place," Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch said. "It will be easier than ever for fans to watch their favorite Silver Knights players climb through the ranks and accomplish their ultimate goal - becoming Vegas Golden Knights."

"Vegas 34 is quickly becoming the station for local sports in Las Vegas," president of Scripps Sports Brian Lawlor said. "This is a win for all valley residents as they follow the AHL and its rising stars."

You can see the TV broadcast schedule below.



Oct. 20 vs. San Jose

Nov. 17 vs. Abbotsford

Nov. 25 vs. Tucson

Dec. 20 vs. Coachella Valley

Dec. 30 vs. Ontario

Jan. 13 vs. Milwaukee

Feb. 3 vs. Iowa

March 1 vs. Tucson

March 30 vs. Coachella Valley

April 6 vs. Colorado

April 13 vs. Ontario

April 19 vs. Bakersfield

Silver Knights games will continue to be broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game. HSK Today, the Silver Knights' weekly insider radio program, will air every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Play-by-play broadcaster Brian McCormack will call the action for all Henderson games and will be joined during televised broadcasts by a rotation of Golden Knights broadcasters like Darren Eliot, Gary Lawless, and Daren Millard. Justin Russo will return for his second season as studio host on Silver Knights radio broadcasts handling pregame, post-game, and intermission programming.