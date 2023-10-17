Henderson Silver Knights announce Opening Weekend plans

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights home opener is on Friday night and the team has several special events to mark the occasion.

Starting on Tuesday, fans are invited to write messages and drawings in chalk in the Bell Solar Tiltyard, which will be the path coaches and players walk down going into The Dollar Loan Center on Friday night.

On Friday night, fans can take part in pregame celebrations at the Bell Solar Tiltyard and meet and get autographs from players and coaching staff as they arrive at The Dollar Loan Center. That starts at 4 p.m.

Fans going to the game will receive a foam sword and poster when they enter the building.

On Saturday, fans will also receive a free magnet schedule, if they're going to the game.

The Silver Knights are facing the San Jose Barracuda. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.