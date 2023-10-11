Henderson Silver Knights inviting fans to help 'Forge The Path'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hockey fans are being invited to show their support for the Henderson Silver Knights ahead of the teams' first home game of the season.

Team officials said fans are being invited to help write messages and drawings in chalk in the Bell Solar Tiltyard. Those messages and drawings will be the path the Silver Knights' players and coaches walk down as they go into The Dollar Loan Center for their first home game of the season.

Henderson Silver Knights' staff members will have chalk on hand but guests are also welcome to bring their own chalk. All fans who participate in drawing will be entered to win Silver Knights merchandise and tickets to home games.

The event will run from Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 19. Team officials said fans will be able to stop by on those days from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Silver Knights' first home game of the season is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20 against the San Jose Barracuda. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.