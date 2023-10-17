Henderson Silver Knights' Sheldon Rempal named AHL Player of the Week

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights are only two games into the season and players are already racking up awards.

On Monday, the American Hockey League announced the forward Sheldon Rempal was named the AHL Player of the Week for the week ending on Oct. 15.

In his first two games of the season, Rempal scored three goals and five points against the Iowa Wild.

According to Silver Knights stats, last season, Rempal tied the team lead with 25 goals and ranked second on the team with 38 assists and 63 points.

The Henderson Silver Knights have a perfect start to the season with a record of 2-0. The team is back in action on Friday night with their home opener at The Dollar Loan Center.

Henderson is taking on the San Jose Barracude and the puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.