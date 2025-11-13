Salute to Service: US Air Force veteran representing Las Vegas Raiders on the national stage

HENDERSON (KTNV) — For the Las Vegas Raiders, Najja Williams represents more as the United States Air Force veteran was nominated as one of 32 league members for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

"I am so thankful for the service that all these players, these high-profile players and coaches are doing and contributing to our veteran causes," Williams said.

Hear from Najja Wiliams about his military service and nomination for the Salute to Service award:

Salute to Service: Air Force veteran representing Las Vegas Raiders on the national stage

Now the chief engineer and facilities manager for the Raiders, Williams served with distinction for 16 years as a nuclear missile and space facilities superintendent and military drill instructor.

"I am a second-generation veteran. My father, he was always talking about the military and that brotherhood," Williams said. "That's what led me to joining the military, because I wanted to do something for my country."

Williams has made an impact with the team by revitalizing the Raiders' flown flags for deployed military initiative, where flags are flown outside of headquarters and gifted to soldiers worldwide.

"Back in my honor guard days, when I was doing funerals and retirements — remember, military members, they're deployed all over the world, so they may not go to their home state for years and even decades," Williams said. "It was that experience that led me to bring it here to the Raiders and say, 'We can do something like that that mirrors that.'"

While the U.S. Military and the NFL are two different worlds, Williams says those who serve can relate to the players fighting for a win.

"It's almost like a football team: Everyone has their own jobs to do; there's a camaraderie where we're all brothers, no matter what happens, no matter what teams we're playing for, we're all brothers. So the fact that the largest sports organization in the NFL really takes the time to recognize not only our active duty but our veterans — it means a lot to me, as a veteran," Williams said.

You can vote for Williams to win the award now until November 30 on nfl.com.