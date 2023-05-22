Tom Brady set to become part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tom Brady is joining the Las Vegas Raiders as part-owner, according to Raiders owner Mark Davis.

According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Davis said the Silver and Black have come to agreement with Brady that has been submitted to the NFL for approval.

"We're excited for Tom to join the Raiders and it's exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner," Davis said during a phone call with ESPN.

The other two former players-turned-owners are George Halas and Jerry Richardson.

A previous ESPN report states at least 24 team owners would have to approve the partnership, which is the case with all minority and majority owners.

This is the second partnership between Brady and Davis. In March, Brady acquired ownership interest in the Las Vegas Aces.