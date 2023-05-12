Watch Now
Tom Brady 'in talks' to become limited partner of Las Vegas Raiders, new ESPN report reveals

Posted at 7:03 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 10:05:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NFL legend Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis are in "talks" for another Las Vegas business venture, a new report reveals.

According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter, Brady may potentially become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The discussions are still "fluid" and would have no impact on Brady's future contract with Fox Sports.

ESPN reports that the negotiations could reach a resolution soon, and at least 24 team owners would have to approve the partnership if terms are reached.

Brady's role would be extremely "passive" with no operational control or authority in business or football matters, according to the report.

This would be the second business collaboration between Brady and Davis in recent months after the retired quarterback bought a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in March.

