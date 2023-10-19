Report: Jimmy Garoppolo won't play in Sunday's game against Chicago Bears

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports including ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday’s game vs. the Bears due to his back injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2023

Garoppolo didn't practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a back injury that happened in Sunday's 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.

During the final drive of the first half, Garoppolo was taken out of the game and taken to a valley hospital. However, on Monday, head coach Josh McDaniels said the team seemed to have "dodged a bullet" with his injury,.

"That'll be a medical thing as we go through the week here and just kind of see how it progress," McDaniels told reporters on Wednesday.

McDaniels said that both Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell both got opportunities during Wednesday's practice and that the Raiders are working on a game plan in case Garoppolo was ruled out. For offensive coordinator, Mick Lombardi, practice makes perfect.

"I think every backup quarterback in the NFL, his number one job is to prepare like the starter and that's what both our guys do on a weekly basis," Lombardi said. "[They] really don't get the live reps, if you will, in practice because that goes to the starter and there's so many limited reps. But you can get those mentally and you can get those throughout meetings and tape watch and film watch. It's the hardest job in sports to be the backup quarterback and to be going in the game and not knowing, not having a feel and then all of a sudden, now you're playing."

The Silver And Black have several players that are recovering from injuries. According to Thursday's injury report, in addition to Garoppolo's back injury, Nate Hobbs is questionable to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury. Other players listed with injuries but who have practiced this week include Davante Adams with a shoulder injury, Jakorian Bennett with shoulder and knee injuries, Maxx Crosby with knee and thumb injuries, Tyler Hall with an ankle injury, Justin Herron who is going through concussion protocol, and Robert Spillane with knee and shoulder injuries.

The Bears are also having issues and could field a backup quarterback on Sunday due to Justin Fields recovering from a dislocated thumb.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.