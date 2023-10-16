Raiders win second straight game beating Patriots 21-17, QB Jimmy Garoppolo injured in the win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders defended their home turf Sunday and took down the New England Patriots 21-17.

This wasn't an easy win for the Raiders, though. They lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and gave up long drives to the Patriots. However, the defensive line stepped up when the team need them the most.

Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols sacked New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones in his own endzone for the game-winning safety.

"I mean, I think the defense in general, if you look at them these last two weeks, I feel like they’re starting to have an identity," Las Vegas Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs said. "They’re carrying us a little bit.”

The pressure the defensive line put on Jones also opened up opportunities for the secondary. Late in the second quarter. while the Raiders were up 10-3, Jones threw an off-balance interception to Tre'von Moehrig.

“It made our job easier and it gave us a lot of confidence to know that we were going to have opportunities to get the ball," Las Vegas Raiders' cornerback Amik Robertson said.

The Raiders were running away with the game at halftime and were up 13-3 but the team was hit with injuries.

Early in the 3rd quarter, the Raiders took Garoppolo out of the game with a back injury, sending him to a valley hospital.

"They're just doing tests and making sure that they take care of all that stuff," Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Josh McDaniels said.

After the Garoppolo injury, the Raiders put in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots also went on a run during that time, rushing in for two touchdowns. This is the first time they've scored a touchdown in their past three games. However, the Raiders kept the lead.

"You know we gave some things up today and, you know, more in the middle of the game, I think, than anything else, but battled," McDaniels said.

The Raiders will be on the road the next two weeks. They'll play at the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions before returning to Allegiant Stadium to play the New York Giants on Nov. 5.