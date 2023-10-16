Watch Now
Raiders 'dodge bullet' with Jimmy Garoppolo's back injury

Jimmy Garoppolo pic
Sam Hodde/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) talks with staff on the field before th team's preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 15:24:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders seem to have "dodged a bullet" with Jimmy Garoppolo's injury, according to head coach Josh McDaniels.

"There was some concern yesterday that there was an internal issue so we did a bunch of scans yesterday and last night," McDaniels told the media on Monday. "Seems like we've dodged a big bullet in that regard. So that's good news.The prognosis is a lot better than it might have otherwise been."

Garoppolo exited the game at halftime Sunday after sustaining what appeared to be a back injury. The quarterback was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation.

Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo and led the Raiders to a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots. The win marked the second straight for the Silver and Black as they improved to 3-3 for the season.

McDaniels says there is still a lot to uncover when it comes to who makes the start for the Raiders when the team travels to Chicago this weekend.

