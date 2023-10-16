Raiders 'dodge bullet' with Jimmy Garoppolo's back injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders seem to have "dodged a bullet" with Jimmy Garoppolo's injury, according to head coach Josh McDaniels.

"There was some concern yesterday that there was an internal issue so we did a bunch of scans yesterday and last night," McDaniels told the media on Monday. "Seems like we've dodged a big bullet in that regard. So that's good news.The prognosis is a lot better than it might have otherwise been."

Garoppolo exited the game at halftime Sunday after sustaining what appeared to be a back injury. The quarterback was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation.

Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo and led the Raiders to a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots. The win marked the second straight for the Silver and Black as they improved to 3-3 for the season.

McDaniels says there is still a lot to uncover when it comes to who makes the start for the Raiders when the team travels to Chicago this weekend.

