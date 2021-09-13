Raiders to welcome fans for regular season game for first time at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders and Quarterback Derek Carr will begin their 2021-2022 run for the Super Bowl by welcoming the powerhouse Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson to Allegiant Stadium for the first regular season game to be played with fans in the stands.

The Raiders mandated all fans be vaccinated against the coronavirus or receive a dose of the vaccine at the stadium before entering the building to watch the Monday Night Football game.

The Raiders have partnered with an application called Clear App to give people a convenient way of providing proof of vaccination when entering.

People will need to download the app, select the Health Pass Plus option, select the Raiders, enter their ID vaccination card, and take a selfie and then the app will generate a QR code to be scanned at the gate.

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said being in the stadium for the first regular season game in front of fans is too good an opportunity to pass up.

"I expect it to be exciting," he said. "I mean, I'm not going to have any other expectation. Raiders fans in Las Vegas? Monday Night Football? I think it's a recipe for a real cool night. Hopefully we don't let them down."

People who don't have a phone can prove their vaccination status with their ID and vaccination card at a special entrance in lot B.

Anyone who can't get into the stadium can celebrate at what MGM Resorts is calling "The Ultimate Tailgate" at the Bud Light Beer Garden at the corner of Hacienda Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd.

The Beer Garden will feature cornhole and life size Jenga, appearances from athletes, food, drink, and a three-story Bet MGM Suite.

Vice President of Brand Marketing Chris Gumiela said the party will run from four hours before kick-off through the end of the game.

"As part of the BetMGM experience, you'll be able to place bets," he said. "If you're in the suite, there will be food and beverages available. You'll be able to walk around to the different experiences that we'll have, you'll be able to leverage all of the games and different cool zones. There will be a lot of cool stuff that BetMGM will have sponsored."

The Beer Garden is within walking distance of the stadium for people who want to tailgate on the strip and then head to the game.

Kick-off is at 5:15 Monday evening on KTNV, and 13 Action News will have special coverage all evening around the historic game.