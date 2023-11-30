Raiders' placekicker Daniel Carlson, other NFL stars honoring CASA Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football League is bringing back the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign for the 2023 season. According to league officials, the customized cleats are in honor of causes players have chosen to support and they will be worn during Week 13 and Week 14 games.

The Las Vegas Raiders schedule shows they are off for Week 13 but will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m.

Several players have chosen local organizations to support for the initiative.

Raiders' placekicker Daniel Carlson, Washington Commanders' center and Gorman alum Nick Gates, and Pittsburgh Steelers' safety and Foothills grad Miles Killebrew will all be supporting CASA Las Vegas. The program is part of the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court and is responsible for recruiting, screening, training and supporting volunteers who represent the best interests of about 3,000 foster children who have been abused or neglected.

"Las Vegas is an amazing community. If I can give back and help get the word out about the need for CASA volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected kids, it's a big win," Carlson said. "I'm calling on Raider Nation to go all-in with the CASA Las Vegas program and become part of a team making a difference in the lives of our children."

Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams previously announced he will be representing Project FoodBox, benefiting Three Square Food Bank, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, and the California Association of Food Banks.

Project FoodBox was launched in 2020 in Newport Beach, California to connect farmers with nonprofit organizations so that fresh produce doesn't go to waste and can reach people struggling with food insecurity.

"Where I grew up, we didn't always have access to the things you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle," Adams said. "I'm in a really fortunate position now to be able to help address those disparities. I believe everyone deserves nutritious, fresh foods and programs like Project FoodBox."

You can see the other causes the Raiders will be representing below.

