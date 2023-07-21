Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams selects Nevada, California food banks for My Cause My Cleats initiative

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams will be raising money for food banks in Nevada and California this season.

On Friday, he stopped by Three Square Food Bank to meet employees and members of the community while helping to stock and distribute fresh produce. He said Project FoodBox will be his chosen cause for this year's NFL "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, which raises funds for causes important to players.

"Where I grew up, we didn't always have access to the things you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle," Adams said. "I'm in a really fortunate position now to be able to help address those disparities. I believe everyone deserves nutritious, fresh foods and programs like Project FoodBox."

Project FoodBox was launched in 2020 in Newport Beach, California to connect farmers with nonprofit organizations so that fresh produce doesn't go to waste and can reach people struggling with food insecurity.

"Food inequality in our country exists not because there is a shortage of food but because we require infrastructure to help food banks and similar organizations source and distribute that food," said Steve Brazeel, the founder of Project FoodBox and CEO of SunTerra Produce. "Having someone like Davante Adams in our corner, raising awareness for what we do, will make a real difference in our ability to bring produce to the people."

Adams will help design the special cleats featuring Project FoodBox, which he will wear in a designated game this season.