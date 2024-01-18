Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo gives military family Super Bowl trip to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A military family will get to celebrate The Big Game in Las Vegas, thanks to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, USAA, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

On Thursday, Garoppolo announced that veteran Josh Polson and his wife will be joining him in Las Vegas.

#ad @usairforce TSGT Josh Polson retired after 20 years of dedicated military service to our nation. It's a blessing to work with @USAA to bring him to Las Vegas for #SuperBowlLVIII to honor his service and his continued volunteerism with @WWP. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/RWLjvZv3xP — Jimmy Garoppolo (@JimmyG_10) January 18, 2024

Polson was born into a military family. His grandparents were World War II Army and Marine Corps veterans. While he was in high school, Polson enlisted in the United States Air Force and then the New Mexico Air National Guard.

During his service, Polson was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

He served our country for 20 years and retired as a Technical Sergeant in 2015. He is a member of the Wounded Warrior Project and he conducts monthly Peer Leader meetings and hosts volunteer events in Albuquerque. He also works full-time as an IT specialist at the New Mexico Veterans Hospital.

Polson said he plans on bringing his wife Jenny, an elementary school speech pathologist, with him. The pair will meet Garoppolo during Super Bowl week. Polson said he is a lifelong National Football League fan and hopes to see Kansas City make it all the way.

As for Garoppolo, the NFL has recognized him for his work with veterans and members of the military. He was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders as their nominee for the Salute To Service award. The award recognizes players that embody the NFL's campaign to "honor, empower and connect service members, veterans, and their families."

Garoppolo spends time with the families of fallen soldiers and has hosted families at games. This season, he also represented the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign and donated his cleats to be auctioned off at the charity's annual fundraiser. He also visited the Air Force Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base in August.

"I'm always going to support our men and women who serve, especially after having the opportunity to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base last summer," Garoppolo said in a statement. "I am excited to work alongside USAA and Wounded Warrior Project to bring Technical Sergeant Josh Polson to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl for this once in a lifetime experience and I look forward to bonding over our passion for football and shared love of the Air Force."

The finalists for the Salute To Service award will be announced later this month and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors awards special in February, during Super Bowl week.