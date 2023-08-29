Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo joins '9G club' with Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly Raiders Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took to the skies recently with the Thunderbirds on Nellis Air Force Base.

According to a news release, Jimmy G officially joined the "9G" club in a F-16 Fighting Falcon and reached up to Mach 2 (approximately 1,500 mph). In partnership with USAA, the quarterback visited Nellis Air Force Base to take flight with the elite group, which consists of 135 of the most experienced members in the U.S. Air Force.

Garoppolo's extreme day of military training consisted of "barreling through air combat maneuvers and fighting to sustain consciousness under 2,000 pounds of pressure.

“Preparation is everything, and the Thunderbirds [training] is very similar to being in the League," Garoppolo said. "There’s an endless amount of possibilities in football… but when you’re prepared, you don’t get that nervous feeling, you’re excited to put on display what you’ve been studying and what you’ve been working on.”