Jimmy Garoppolo named Raiders' nominee for Salute To Service Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's birthday and he could soon be getting a present from the National Football League.

Garoppolo is the Raiders' nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award, which is presented by USAA. The award recognizes players that embody the NFL's campaign to "honor, empower and connect service members, veterans, and their families."

In August, Garoppolo joined the Air Force Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base and joined the 9G Club by reaching Mach 2 while flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon. Military service also runs in Garoppolo's family. His grandfather served in the United States Marine Corps.

According to a press release, Garoppolo also focuses on spending times with families of fallen soldiers and in the past, he has hosted families at November games. This season, Garoppolo is also representing the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign and donates his cleats to be auctioned off at the charity's annual fundraiser.

Past recipients of the award include Ron Rivera, Andrew Beck, Steve Cannon, Dan Quinn, and Donnie Edwards.

You can see the full list of nominees here and cast your vote here. Fans can vote from now through Nov. 30. Fans can vote once a day.

Three finalists for the award are scheduled to be announced in January. The winner will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show, which is set to air the week of the Super Bowl.