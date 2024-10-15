Raiders deal star wideout Davante Adams to Jets for conditional 2025 third-round pick

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that the team has traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick.

We have traded WR Davante Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/SSKFC2AcGn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 15, 2024

On Sept. 30, Adams informed head coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders staff that he'd prefer a trade. It took 15 days for #17 to have his wish granted— Tom Telesco pulling off his first big trade as the club's general manager.

Other interested suitors reportedly included the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the third year of his 5-year deal with Las Vegas, Adams is primed to reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he spent 8 seasons catching passes from as Green Bay Packers.

After setting the price for Adams at a second-round pick and additional compensation, Gang Green is sending the Silver and Black a 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-rounder if the 31-year-old wideout meets certain performance thresholds. The Jets assume the remainder of Adams' salary, paying the rest of what Las Vegas owes Adams.

The last we heard from Antonio Pierce on Monday. Adams was working back from a hamstring injury that has held the receiver out for three games.

Watch Pierce's reaction after Adams told the team he'd prefer to be traded

'I'll leave that between me and Davante': Raiders' Antonio Pierce says of Adams trade rumors

“What’s the latest with him?" a reporter asked.

“Same, same as I know," Pierce said. "I haven’t talked to (head athletic trainer Chris Cortez) today. He’s running around the clock and I just finished with coaches. So I’ll know more today, later on today, and obviously, Wednesday when I talk to you guys.”

Rodgers claimed he learned the news late Monday night after the 2-4 Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills. Adams was in New York Tuesday and made some surprise TV appearances, answering a FaceTime call from his former Green Bay teammate James Jones on FS1 and crashing the ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday’ segment on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show.

Davante Adams makes a surprise appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the #Raiders WR already at Jets HQ two hours after news broke that he’s reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in a trade to NYJ. pic.twitter.com/33fRoOoGw7 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) October 15, 2024

"We’re back, man. We’re back," Adams told McAfee.

Adams says his hamstring has healed and he’s ready to play for his third NFL team.

“Feeling great," Adams said. "I was working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time and they got me back right so fortunately I’ll be ready to roll.”

Reports surfaced before the Raiders' 32-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday that Adams could stay with the team and that he was a fan of now-Raiders starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

Over recent weeks, Maxx Crosby and other Raiders have voiced support for their former teammate, saying he's got to do what he feels is in his best interest.

The Bay Area native finishes with 221 receptions, 2,869 receiving yards, and 23 receiving touchdowns playing for his childhood team from 2022-2024. In 153 career games with 146 starts, Adams has posted 890 receptions for 10,990 yards with 96 touchdowns.