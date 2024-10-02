'I'll leave that between me and Davante': Raiders' Antonio Pierce says of Adams trade rumors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke publicly for the first time since news broke that the team's star wide receiver, Davante Adams, told the team he'd prefer to be traded.

Adams time with the Silver and Black has been riddled on-and-off with similar trade rumors.

Asked about his communication with Adams since the trade request, Pierce told reporters, "I'll leave that between me and Davante."

Pierce emphasized that his primary focus is on the Raiders' upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. He went on to call the speculation around Adams' fate "business as usual."

"It's the NFL; things come up every day," Pierce said. "This is another obstacle."

Adams missed the Raiders' last game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, so he might have played his last game for the Silver and Black in their home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

He has had four straight 100-yard receiving seasons and is still considered one of the best receivers in the league. But Adams' $44 million salary cap hit could make it hard for another team to pick him up — at least for now.

The Raiders are saying they would consider trading the three-time All-Pro for a future second round draft pick and additional compensation.