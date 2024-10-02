Wide receiver Davante Adams asks for trade from Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's looking more likely that the Las Vegas Raiders and star wide receiver Davante Adams are moving toward parting ways. Adams has officially requested a trade.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were reports that the Raiders were open to trading Adams, and a few hours later, Adams requested the trade himself.

The Raiders are saying they would consider trading the three-time all-pro wide receiver for a future second round draft pick and additional compensation.

Adams missed the Raiders' last game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, so he might have played his last game for the Silver and Black in the home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

This isn't the first time we've heard Davante Adams trade speculation, but back in July, Adams went on Shannon Sharpe's podcast and was adamant he was 100% committed to the Raiders.

"I'm locked in with the Raiders and I really feel good about this, and as far as I know they feel good about me," he previously said. "And if that ever changes and it ever got to a point where they weren't feeling the same way, I'm not done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out."

Adams has had four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and is still considered one of the best receivers in the league.

But Adams' $44 million salary cap hit could be hard for a team to pick him up, at least for now.

Earlier today, Adams went on the Kay Adams show and said this when asked about his future in Las Vegas.

"A lot of people think you may never play another down as a Raider. What do you say to those people?" Kay Adams asked.

"All I can control is this talk we're having right here. After we're done with this, all I can control is the next thing that I'm on to. I'm going to get up in a minute, get a nice work out, and that's all I can control," Davante Adams said.

Just because Adams requested a trade doesn't mean there's not a scenario where he ends up staying with the Raiders.

But it is clear he is unhappy and has now made it known, so we will see what happens between now and the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5.