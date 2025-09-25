LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring the Latino fans who have supported the franchise through every city and every season since 1960.

Nick Walters spoke to many members of Raider Nation to better understand the franchise's continued support from Latino fans.

Raiders Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Honor Loyal Latino Fanbase Across Decades

The Raiders boast a rich history as a franchise, moving from Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland, and now to Las Vegas.

Every step of the way, the team has built a strong following among Latinos, and the Silver and Black are showing they don't take Hispanic pride in Raider Nation for granted.

"Very meaningful, very thoughtful, and love the juice that they bring. We need to return it to them so they can stay fired up," said Head Coach Pete Carroll.

Through Hispanic Heritage Month, the Raiders are tipping their sombreros to their worldwide Latino fanbase with a mariachi band playing before the team's prime-time home opener.

"They're a huge part of our fan base and they've been incredible since I've gotten here as a rookie in Oakland," defensive end Maxx Crosby said.

Some notable Raiders who won Super Bowls for "The Autumn Wind" in the 1980s were Latino. Hall of Famer Tom Flores was the first Latino NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl, and Jim Plunkett was the first Latino quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP.

While no player on this year's team is of Hispanic descent, the team says they love going to war for their loyal Latino fans.

"They travel well, they're loud and they love the Raiders," Crosby said. "There's nothing but good things I can say about them, you know what I mean? It's an honor to have fans that are that passionate and that love the game and support us on a weekly basis."

"It's like a family... You're like in a group of people that is just it feels like home," one fan said.

To lifelong Raiders fans with Hispanic roots who bleed Silver and Black, like former Channel 13 meteorologist Karla Knepper, supporting their team through thick and thin isn't just a pastime - it's a part of their identity.

"There's always like the teasing between teams... It's so deep ingrained in you that it's like, OK, I gotta not take that personal," she said. "It's just for fun. It's sports, but it's like it's in your heart, it's just part of like the core of who you are that fandom."

When asked what the Hispanic following for the Raiders means to him, Carroll responded with enthusiasm.

"That's a beautiful question. The life and the spirit and the love that they bring to our club is obvious. We want to represent them, and I think that I know that in LA area for the years that the Raiders were there, they're really connected with that home base there, and it felt like this was a really great crowd for us," Carroll said.

The Raiders will acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month at home games through mid-October, including when they host the Chicago Bears.

