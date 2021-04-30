NFL Draft 2021: Day 1 around Las Vegas

13 Action News has team coverage around the valley as the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday. Check this live blog regularly for updates.
NFL DRAFT 2021 STORIES:
5:42 P.M.
49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State#NFLDraft2021 #NFLDraft #49ers #SanFrancisco #TreyLance #NorthDakotaState— George Kiriyama (@georgekiriyama) April 30, 2021
5:41 P.M.
@EricAllen619 tells me he expects the @raiders to target a defensive playmaker with the 17th pick. He likes Micah Parsons if he falls or Trevon Moehrig, the playmaking safety from @TCUFootball #NFLDraft2021— Ross DiMattei (@RossDiMattei) April 30, 2021
5:26 P.M.
NUMBER 1 OVERALL PICK:— George Kiriyama (@georgekiriyama) April 30, 2021
Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson#NFLDraft2021#NFLDraft#trevorlawrence #Clemson
5:19 P.M.
This will be us next year #LasVegas Are you ready???!! #NFLDraft2021 #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2022 #football pic.twitter.com/VDSWGzCFek— angelinabaray (@angelinabaray) April 30, 2021
5:18 P.M.
The #NFLDraft2021 has officially started! Hanging at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at @MResort tonight waiting for that 17th pick.... @KTNV pic.twitter.com/k388T4nBju— Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) April 30, 2021
5:17 P.M.
It's #RaiderNation inside @stagedoorcasino! The countdown is on #NFLDraft2021 #DraftDay @KTNV pic.twitter.com/OqBWpk52H7— Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) April 30, 2021
5:16 P.M.
This is on #NFLDraft I will certainly remember. Ha! Enjoying the view from inside @AllegiantStadm to cover the @Raiders pick at 17. Here. We. Go. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/MCV65pnTdr— Todd Quinones (@ToddQuinones) April 30, 2021
5:01 P.M.
History made! The Raiderettes perform for the first time in their new home. Some Raiders fans in @AllegiantStadm for the first time too! #NFLDraft2021 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/KvLgGSznbe— Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) April 30, 2021
4:31 P.M.
The party is just getting started inside @stagedoorcasino @Raiders @KTNV #DraftDay 🤍☠️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Tx5WGIG5MK— Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) April 29, 2021
4:12 P.M.
👀 who stopped by @stagedoorcasino!— Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) April 29, 2021
Former defensive end for the @Raiders #GregTownsend #93 is ready for #DraftDay! @KTNV pic.twitter.com/70UUKWc32X
3:18 P.M.
@AaronRodgers12 reportedly wants out of Green Bay and he’s been linked to the @Raiders. What do you think #RaiderNation, do you want him? #NFLDraft2021 @KTNV— Ross DiMattei (@RossDiMattei) April 29, 2021
Watch the NFL Draft on ABC Ch. 13. For local news at 6 p.m. make sure to watch using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device. And stay with us after the draft for local news at 8:30 and 11 p.m -- both on Ch. 13 and streaming.