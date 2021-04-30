Raiderettes perform for first time at Allegiant Stadium on NFL Draft Day 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — History was made on April 29, the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, when the Raiderettes performed for the first time on their home field at Allegiant Stadium.

Some lucky fans were in the stands for the first time as well.

History made! The Raiderettes perform for the first time in their new home. Some Raiders fans in @AllegiantStadm for the first time too! #NFLDraft2021 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/KvLgGSznbe — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) April 30, 2021

