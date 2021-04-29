Las Vegas Raiders first Fan of the Year heads to Ohio for draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All 32 NFL teams selected one lucky fan to attend the draft in person and for the Las Vegas Raiders, that person was Dr. Claudette Denean Vaughn.

Denean was chosen as the teams first Fan of the Year after submitting an essay about why she should be picked.

"I wrote that I wanted to take young people to home games just to give them exposure , because exposure is everything for young people," Denean said. "It would have been for me even in my 20s when I couldn’t afford the personal seat licenses. So I know what that can do for an impressionable young person."

Now she's off to Cleveland Ohio to see the draft play out in person along with the other 2021 Fans of the Year from different teams.

Even though she's hopeful the team will lock in some good players, she's also staying optimistic the team will win big this season.

"I want us to get some defense but it really depends," Denean said. "What I always believe though is that is my team and my team is just gonna win baby."

