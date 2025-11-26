Military members take on Raiders Combine at USAA Salute to Service event in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Service members from Creech and Nellis Air Force bases stepped onto the Las Vegas Raiders’ indoor field this week for a rare and festive challenge: a full NFL Combine-style circuit created through USAA’s annual Salute to Service Boot Camp.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the event blended competition with community connection as military athletes rotated through drills with Raiders players coaching them through each station.

For many, including Jayden Lewis of Nellis Air Force Base, the opportunity was as meaningful as it was unexpected.

“It’s a blessing,” Lewis said. “Not a lot of people get this opportunity. I’m just glad to be here, to be honest.”

Lewis said he was looking forward to “showcasing athleticism,” despite being new to an NFL training environment.

“I might fail,” he said with a laugh, “but I’m just ready to showcase a little bit.”

The Combine unfolded with lighthearted competition, encouragement from Raiders players, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Lewis also shared that football has long been part of his Thanksgiving tradition.

“Every Thanksgiving has been like that,” he said. “Hey Mom, I still don’t like the Saints.”

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell — who participated in the event for a second time — said supporting service members is a meaningful responsibility for the team.

“It’s always fun… to support our troops and allow them to come hang out with us and see what we do on a day-to-day basis,” O’Connell said.

He emphasized the importance of building ties in Las Vegas.

“We’re somewhat recent here… so to have the community support us and have us support the community is huge for us,” he said. “Days like this are a lot of fun.”

USAA military affairs representative Eric Johnson said the event is designed to honor military families year-round, and especially heading into the holidays.

“It shows genuine, authentic appreciation for our service members and the sacrifice that they and their family make every single day,” Johnson said.

He added that USAA hopes this event “sends them off onto their holiday vacation on a high note.”

At the end of the circuit, the winning team earned two tickets each to the upcoming Raiders-Chiefs game. The winning service members were Jaiveion Turner, Joseph Reyes, Nick Griffin, Caleb Tucker and Martin Young.

The group closed out a morning centered on gratitude, athleticism and community — a fitting kickoff to Thanksgiving week.