Maxx Crosby and teammates react to Las Vegas Raiders' free agency moves

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Free agency has changed the NFL landscape and shaken up rosters across the league. The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

Those who will not return to the team include quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Austin Hooper, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols, and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Jacobs headlines the list of those departing, signing with the Green Bay Packers after the former 1st-round pick played five seasons in Oakland and Las Vegas. That makes Maxx Crosby the lone Raider from the 2019 draft class that remains on the roster.

"We've been with each other every step of the way in our journey and in our career," Crosby said. "He's a great dude, I love Josh. [No matter] where he's at, he'll always be my brother."

Center Andre James has re-signed with the Raiders, staying put on a reshuffled offensive line. Also returning to the fold is running back Ameer Abdullah and linebeacker Kana'i Mauga.

"Super excited," James said. "Great organization, wouldn't want to be anywhere else. The energy is definitely different. It's a whole new vibe in the building and super happy to be a part of it going forward."

"Nothing but greatness coming our way. We're fired up to play together."



Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Andre James share their thoughts on Christian Wilkins joining the #Raiders. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/03AXRND7sE — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) March 15, 2024

The Raiders made a splash by going out and signing former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal.

"Just getting a guy like that, with all the energy in the world, great teammate, great person, it's going to be nothing but greatness coming our way," Crosby said. "We're fired up to play together and help build this team."

The Silver and Black brought in former Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew is set to compete for the starting job with Aidan O'Connell and potentially a rookie if the Raiders draft one high enough.

"Competition brings out the best," James said. "Excited for both of those guys, whoever ends up in the quarterback room to be competitive and it'll only bring out the best."

The Raiders' roster is far from finalized. Expect more changes through free agency and when the draft begins on April 25.