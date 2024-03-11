Raiders free agency updates: Silver and Black release Renfrow, Garoppolo

Update: Raiders confirmed they have released Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Hunter Renfrow, and Jerry Tillery
Update: Raiders release Hunter Renfrow
Receiver Hunter Renfrow will no longer be a member of the Silver & Black. The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release the wide receiver. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, which Renfrow confirmed on social media on Wednesday.
Raider Nation, thank you for welcoming me and my family in the last 5 years. From Oakland to Vegas it felt like home.— Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) March 13, 2024
I wouldn’t be the person I am today without my teammates and coaches inspiring me every single day. 5 years went by quick…… “Once a Raider Always a Raider” pic.twitter.com/GZ4cHUnlby
Renfrow was picked by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft.
By releasing Renfrow, Las Vegas saves $8.21 million against their 2024 salary cap. The NFL states the salary cap for 2024 is $255,400,000 per club.
Update: Raiders expected to sign quarterback Gardner Minshew
The Las Vegas Raiders are adding a new quarterback to their roster, according to NFL insiders Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero.
Gardner Minshew reportedly agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract with the Silver and Black on Monday.
Rappaport says Minshew is expected to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback spot.
Minshew, 27, was a Pro Bowl selection with the Indianapolis Colts last season.
Update: Josh Jacobs leaving Raiders for Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs, an offensive star for the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers.
That's according to ESPN NFL insiders Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero, who said sources in the league tipped them off to the pending move.
The stunner. The #Raiders have confidence in Zamir White, and they'll likely draft one now. Meanwhile, the #Packers added a franchise back. https://t.co/0jkImEfBM3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
Widely considered one of the best running backs in the league, Jacobs was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 and has been a staple of their offense for the past five years.
According to Rappaport, the Raiders "have confidence in [running back] Zamir White, and they'll likely draft one now."
White got more playing time in December after Jacobs was sidelined by a quadriceps injury and played a key role in the Raiders' Christmas Day win over Kansas City.
Last August, Jacobs signed a reported one-year, $12 million contract to remain with the Raiders for the 2023-24 season after a contract dispute.
Update: Las Vegas Raiders agree to terms with Dolphins' star defensive tackle to $110M contract
A star defensive tackle is making his way to the Las Vegas Raiders roster on Monday.
Christian Wilkins, who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, has reportedly agreed to terms with the Silver and Black, according to ESPN insider Ian Rappaport.
Wilkins is said to have negotiated a four-year deal worth $110 million that includes $84.75 million guaranteed.
A first-round draft pick for the Dolphins in 2019, Wilkins started in 77 games during his first five seasons in the NFL.