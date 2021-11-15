Marshmello, Tinashe to perform at Allegiant Stadium when Raiders face Chiefs at home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium will host some of the top names in the music industry as well as the NFL when the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at home on Sunday.

Multi-platinum singer Tinashe will perform the national anthem to open the game, which will feature a halftime performance by electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello. Tinashe is a "lifelong fan of the Silver and Black," according to the Raiders, and is gearing up to release a new multi-track compilation later this month. Marshmello is one of the top streamed artists in the world with more than 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Las Vegans may also know him from his recent summer residency at the Wynn.

Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Tinashe introduces a performance by Bibi Bourelly at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Sunday's game will be the first at home for the Raiders after several weeks of turmoil with the arrest of now-former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III for felony DUI resulting in death and the dismissal of cornerback Damon Arnette after video posted online showed him making threats with a gun.

In the meantime, the Raiders signed veteran NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who'll make his debut with the team on Sunday.

The winner of Sunday's game will take the top spot in the NFL's AFC West after the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both took losses.

With the Charges and Broncos both losing today, #KCvsLV is now a game for the No. 1 spot in the AFC West. #RaiderNation — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) November 15, 2021

The game kicks off at 5:20 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.