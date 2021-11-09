Las Vegas Raiders sign veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NFL veteran wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson has joined the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Monday.

Jackson, a 5-foot-10-inch, 175 pound native of Long Beach, Calif., most recently played for the Los Angelese Rams. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 after a three-year collegiate career at California. He's also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team.

Jackson has started in 154 of 167 NFL career games and recorded 620 receptions for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns. Add to that his rushing stats of four touchdowns with 71 carries for 459 yards.

The news of Jackson's acquisition comes at a time of turmoil for the Raiders after the recent loss of head coach Jon Gruden over reports he used homophobic and misogynistic language and the loss of two promising young players. Up-and-coming wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is suspected of driving drunk and causing a fatal car crash, while Damon Arnette, another first round draft pick, was released after video on social media showed him apparently making threats with a gun.

