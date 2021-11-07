Watch
DeSean Jackson to join Raiders, add depth to wide receiver roster

Posted at 3:48 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 18:48:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are adding to their wide receiver depth on Sunday.

DeSean Jackson is expected to sign with the team, according to multiple reports.

Jackson and the L.A. Rams agreed to seek a trade and the Rams eventually released him once passing the league's trade deadline without a deal.

The Raiders were in need of a wide receiver after releasing Henry Ruggs III with his connection in a suspected deadly DUI-related crash that happened in Las Vegas last week.

