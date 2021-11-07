DeSean Jackson to join Raiders, add depth to wide receiver roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are adding to their wide receiver depth on Sunday.

DeSean Jackson is expected to sign with the team, according to multiple reports.

DeSean Jackson to the #Raiders. He gets more than a minimum deal here. He’s headed to Vegas. https://t.co/qCMZujGL8o — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 7, 2021

Jackson and the L.A. Rams agreed to seek a trade and the Rams eventually released him once passing the league's trade deadline without a deal.

The Raiders were in need of a wide receiver after releasing Henry Ruggs III with his connection in a suspected deadly DUI-related crash that happened in Las Vegas last week.