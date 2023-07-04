Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announces 'full remission' after cancer diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau says he is in "full remission" from the cancer that team doctors discovered in late March.

The 26-year-old made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon, writing that, "After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hogkin Lymphoma!"

"I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered," Moreau continued. "From here I will continue to live my live as God intended."

In March, Moreau announced that the New Orleans Saints medical team discovered he had Stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma during a routine physical.

At the time, Moreau said he would step away from football but planned to be back after he beat a "new opponent."

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the the tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells, which fight infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, feeling tired and weight loss.

Hodgkin's lymphoma is considered one of the most curable forms of cancer, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Treatment options include chemotherapy and radiation.

Moreau recently signed with the Saints, joining former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

He also grew up in New Orleans and played for Louisiana State University before the Raiders made him a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, back when the team was based in Oakland.

Moreau spent four seasons with the Silver and Black. He played in 61 games with 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.