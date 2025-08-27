Amari Cooper returns as Las Vegas Raiders finalize 53-man roster ahead of Week 1

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders finalized their 53-man roster Tuesday after two days of cuts that left two 2025 draft picks on the outside looking in — and brought a familiar face back to the fold.

Taylor Rocha has a full breakdown of the finalized roster:

Rookie quarterback Cam Miller and sixth-round receiver Tommy Mellott were the only members of this year’s draft class not to make the roster.

The other nine draftees, including first-round running back Ashton Jeanty and fourth-round receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. made the roster as expected and are poised for major contributions this season.

The quarterback depth chart saw major changes as well. Starter Geno Smith remains QB1, while Las Vegas traded for former Browns signal-caller Kenny Pickett to serve as his backup. Aidan O’Connell, recovering from a fractured wrist, stayed on the roster but could eventually head to injured reserve.

Special teams also factored into roster decisions. Running back Dylan Laube earned one of four spots in the backfield after leading the team in preseason kickoff and punt return yardage.

But the biggest headline came on offense: the return of Amari Cooper. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver, originally drafted by the Raiders in 2015, signed a one-year deal to reunite with the franchise after stints in Dallas and Cleveland.

“It’s nice, man. It’s a good feeling,” Cooper said Tuesday. “Feels like a full circle moment. I’m excited about the opportunity for sure and I’m ready to embrace it.”

Cooper pointed to head coach Pete Carroll’s track record as a major reason for coming back.

“I wanted to be on a team where winning was important,” Cooper told 13 Sports Reporter Taylor Rocha. “Pete Carroll’s teams always have at least 10 wins wherever he’s been. That was one of the biggest reasons I came back.”

Cooper also said he’s eager to mentor the young receivers on the roster and build chemistry with Smith. “I definitely see the opportunity to work with Geno, to be able to do some great things… so I’m excited about it,” he said.

The Raiders open the season Sept. 7 at home against the New England Patriots.