Oakland A's looking at Rio property for possible ballpark site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's are looking at yet another possible ballpark site here in the valley.

On Friday, the team confirmed to Channel 13 they were also looking at the Rio property as a possible site.

However, that could be complicated.

Back in 2019, Caesars Entertainment sold the Rio to New York-based real estate group Dreamscape Properties who has been planning on rebranding and renovating the hotel and casino.

Caesars has been managing operations at the casino and is expected to pass it to Dreamscape later this year.

On Wednesday, Dreamscape announced they have successfully raised $850 million dollars to renovate the Rio. The company says it will reimagine the two-tower structure to restore it to a premiere resort and casino experience with modernized amenities.

The property will remain open throughout the renovation.

Dreamscape has not outlined what could happen if the ballpark plan materializes but says they have been discussing the matter for the past several years.

This comes several weeks after team officials visited the valley to discuss other potential sites. One includes an empty lot south of Resorts World, but Wynn Resorts said those are false rumors.

Last March, A's president Dave Kaval told our Tina Nguyen the team was looking at five different plots of land.

Kaval is part of a group of at least 11 lobbyists registered with the Athletics Investment Group for the 82nd session of the Legislature. Four of the lobbyists are also from the Kaempfer Crowell law firm which has an office in Downtown Summerlin.

Over the last month, Governor Joe Lombardo said he has met with the Oakland A's, but added Nevada won't raise taxes to fund a new ballpark.

That's been a concern after the Las Vegas Raiders received $750 million from the Nevada Legislature back in 2016 to build Allegiant Stadium. At the time, that was the largest amount of public money allocated for a sports venue.

Clark County commissioner Michael Naft said he's spoken with A's representatives about Las Vegas and that he's aware of the club talking to other Nevada officials.

"When the Raiders decided to come to Las Vegas, they had a clear plan. You had a clear body that was tasked with assessing the worth and the value, and they committed to the destination. I have not seen that from the Oakland A's at any level, and it's not really our job to go out and beg them to come here because we have earned the reputation of the greatest arena on Earth. We have put in both the dollars and the labor to make that the case. I think I've made myself clear but from conversations with others, I don't think I'm alone on that." Michael Naft

In the meantime, the A's are running out of time to make a decision.

Their lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season.