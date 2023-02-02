Oakland A's talks: Baseball executives met about Las Vegas stadium, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For more than a year now, we've heard talks of the Oakland A's packing up and moving to Las Vegas.

Sources tell KTNV that baseball executives were in town Wednesday morning for a meeting about a stadium location at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

There have been rumors about the empty lot south of Resorts World, where The Frontier once stood. Reached for comment, representatives for Wynn Resorts said there is zero truth to rumors about a stadium there.

Another location drawing speculation is the Las Vegas Festival Grounds near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. It's owned by Phil Ruffin, who owns Circus Circus and Treasure Island.

Meanwhile, baseball fans are waiting for any official news.

"We are fully embracing it," said Brett Fitzgerald, the director of operations for Uniform Sports at the South Premium Outlets. "We are ready to welcome new teams to represent Vegas."

Another professional team in the valley would mean more business for stores like his.

"For us, it would be big because (it would) be another avenue to sell the team," he said.

Despite being a Los Angeles Angels fan, Fitzgerald said he's excited about the potential of watching major league games here.

While the idea of a stadium north of the Strip is exciting, there are still some concerns from those who live nearby.

From his 30th-floor home above the Las Vegas Strip, Michael Arrington can see a lot. He's heard about a potential baseball stadium being built just next to the condo tower he calls home, off of Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard.

"Most of us are going, 'how the heck are we going to deal with the traffic here?'" Arrington said.

But, if the rumors are true, he's in a prime location to watch without even leaving the house.

"I'll be able to watch the game. I can charge!" he joked.

KTNV was unable to reach A's executives for comment on Wednesday.

Meantime, the A's are scheduled to play two Spring Training games at Las Vegas Ballpark in early March.