Big League Weekend returns to Las Vegas Ballpark in Spring 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the team revealed that the Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT), subject to change due to television.

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a three-year absence due to a variety of circumstances, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aviators President, Don Logan said. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cincinnati for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

Cincinnati will be making its fifth all-time appearance for Big League Weekend (2010, 2011, 2017, 2020). The Reds’ last appearance was at the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020.

Oakland will make its seventh all-time appearance in Las Vegas (five previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020). The Athletics also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

The Aviators will open their 40th anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31.

The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.