NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hosting free Las Vegas appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming to town for the South Point 400 and is scheduled to host a free events for race fans on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to JTG Daughtery Racing, the event will be at Smith's located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive, which is in the northwest part of the valley.

A press release states this is part of a partnership between Smith's and Drumstick and will include a race-themed activation from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a "Race To Vaccinate" mobile unite, which will provide "a convenient and unique way to get vaccinated against preventable and common illnesses."

Stenhouse is also scheduled to appear at the event at 4:30 p.m.

Stenhouse will be busy because he said he's also playing in the Shriner's Open Pro Am on Wednesday in Summerlin.

Looking forward to plying in the @ShrinersOpen Pro am tomorrow @TPCSummerlinAgr plying golf courses in tournament conditions are a lot of fun — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) October 10, 2023

The South Point 400 is scheduled for Sunday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Vegas Golden Knights' Adin Hill and William Carrier will be the grand marshals while Nick Cannon will be the honorary pace car driver. The race is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.