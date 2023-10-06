Nick Cannon to serve as honorary pace car driver for South Point 400

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nick Cannon will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the upcoming South Point 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cannon, the television host and actor, will join the long list of Las Vegas figures that have paced the field for NASCAR events, including current Governor of Nevada Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, award-nominated actor, director, and producer Justin Hartley, former NFL standout Marshawn Lynch and NHRA star Antron Brown.

“I have been a fan of fast cars since I was a kid,” Cannon said. “NASCAR delivers a unique experience and thrill, unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’m honored to be invited to be the pace car driver for the Las Vegas NASCAR weekend. It’s one of those bucket list experiences I’m looking forward to checking off.”

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is offering fans a "FREE Friday" that will kick off with a NASCAR Cup Hauler Parade on the morning of Friday, October 13. The racing action will conclude with the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race at the iconic Bullring. Saturday brings Cup Series qualifying, followed by the Alsco 302 Xfinity Series race.

Race fans can attend for as low as $30, and kids 12 and under can attend for free.

Weekend and single-day tickets are also still available race-day tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 and free on Friday and Saturday with the advance purchase of an adult ticket.

For tickets or more information on the South Point 400, visit www.lvms.com or call 1-800-644-4444.