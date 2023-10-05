Golden Knights duo named grand marshals for South Point 400

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The celebration for the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights continues next weekend with two players being named grand marshals for NASCAR's South Point 400.

Goalie Adin Hill and forward William Carrier will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines on Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of the race at 11:30 a.m.

“This will be so cool,” Carrier said in a news release. “I’m all about fast cars and speed, and I’ve been to the races before, but this will be an incredible experience for Adin and I to hear those engines fire up. I can’t wait!”

The duo joins the likes of former Raiders QB Derek Carr, Bryce Harper, Carroll Shelby, Mark Wahlberg, Brent Musburger, Dana White, and others who have said the most iconic words in motorsports.

Fans looking to attend the race can visit www.lvms.com or call 1-800-644-4444 for tickets.

LVMS will also offer fans the opportunity to watch the NASCAR Hauler Parade around the track and attend Xfinity practice and qualifying on Oct. 13 during FREE Friday.