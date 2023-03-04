Live on 13: NBA G League Ignite vs. Capital City Go-Go

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some the NBA's top prospects took to the court at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Friday night.

Las Vegas' own NBA G League Ignite face off with Capital City Go-Go. The game airs live on Channel 13.

There are plenty of top prospects you can see in action before they make it to the NBA including Scoot Henderson and Shareef O'Neal.

Q1 UPDATE: After a competitive first quarter of play, the Ignite end the first quarter 2 points behind Capital City, 29-27.

Q2 UPDATE: Capital City goes on a run in the second quarter. The Ignite will enter Q3 with a 20-point deficit to come back from. Q2 final score: Capital City Go-Go, 65, G League Ignite, 45.

The NBA G League Ignite kicked off their first season in the valley in October.

As of Wednesday afternoon, they have a record of eight wins and 13 losses and are ranked number 10 in the Western Conference.

The game tipped off as Henderson marked one year since the Dollar Loan Center opened, becoming the heart of The District at Green Valley and brining a significant economic impact to the surrounding area. Anchor Abel Garcia heard firsthand how the arena has changed Henderson.

Channel 13 brings you more of G League Ignite on Wednesday, March 15, when the Ignite face the Sioux Falls Sky Force at the Dollar Loan Center.