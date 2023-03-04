Making an impact: 1 year later, Dollar Loan Center has become the heart of Green Valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — In the year since it opened, the Dollar Loan Center's impact on nearby businesses has been significant, owners tell Channel 13.

Many of the business owners who spoke with Channel 13 say the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility serves as the new heart of the surrounding community in Henderson.

Following its opening in March of 2022, the Dollar Loan Center is becoming a staple in the Henderson community.

It's home to the Silver Knights, the Knight Hawks, and now the NBA G League Ignite. But it's also serving as a gateway bringing sports fans into the area and helping the city of Henderson thrive.

"I couldn't even begin to tell you how much of an impact it has to support local," said Robert Morgan with Life Realty, whose office is just minutes away from the Dollar Loan Center in The District of Green Valley.

Morgan says during events, pizza shops are full, sports bars are packed, and the District comes to life.

Growth in Henderson is ongoing, Morgan says, and property value in the Green Valley area has gone up more than 10% since the Dollar Loan Center opened its doors. But that's not all.

"They have widened some roads in the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway to kind of open it up," said Robert Herr, Henderson's chief infrastructure officer.

This is just one of the many improvements Herr says have been made as a result of the venue.

Herr says one of the best decisions he made was to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights organization and open the 6,000-seat, 200,000-square-foot arena.

"Initially did the early studies, we showed $36 million in economic development on an annual basis, based on the program at that time," Herr explained. "It's grown beyond that."

Businesses at The District in Green Valley have felt that impact.

"It is nice to go from a small, suburban community to a full-flesh, legitimate town with professional and semi-professional sports teams," said Travis Tanaka, a cashier at Me Gusta Tacos, located near the arena. They're making more tacos and burritos to keep up with the increase in foot traffic and hungry sports fans, Tanaka added.

Just two doors away at Parkway Tavern, bar supervisor Doreen Resurreccion has to pour more beers and stock up on kegs. During events, Resurreccion says the tavern is packed with visitors from all over the world.

"We actually get a lot of business from them, before the game and after the game, because we are so close to the Dollar Loan Center."

Many like Tanaka and Resurreccion say the Dollar Loan Center has helped put Henderson on the map, bringing the city to life and giving it identity.