Shareef O'Neal's journey back to the court after undergoing heart surgery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shareef O'Neal never takes a day on the court for granted.

"I want them to know me as a resilient person who is not gonna stop no matter what," said O'Neal.

Son of NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA G League Ignite forward naturally grew up around the game.

In 2018, he received news that changed his life.

Shareef was diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery. A condition that can result in chest pain, heart failure and even sudden cardiac death.

The 22-year-old underwent heart surgery on December 13, 2018.

"It was something that I was born with and didn't find out until I was at UCLA," stated O'Neal. "Nothing I've gone through in life was worse than that surgery.I feel like my life flashed in front of my eyes that one time."

It was a surgery that would sideline Shareef for the next year and a half as the road to recovery would be tough and long.

Th 22-year-old explained, "I didn't shoot a ball for like 10 months. I didn't even touch a basketball. I couldn't carry anything over 9 pounds for 7 months because they had to break my sternum, it hurt to breathe. I count even sit up. Everything I did just hurt."

It's an experience that's given him a unique perspective on life.

"Every chance I get, imma keep going forward. I feel like it's a big reason why I'm in this position right now," shared O'Neal. "I woke up one day, I was like 'life's short, you never know what's going to happen.' I'm gonna go chase my dreams now cause I already had basketball taken away from me so I'm gonna go for it right now."