Ignite set make NBA G League debut in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is a growing sports city and it's even more evident as another professional team is set to make its debut the NBA G League.

For decades basketball has always had a strong presence in Las Vegas and come November the NBA G League will look to make its mark with the rise of the Las Vegas Aces, now the reigning WNBA champions head Coach Jason Hart believes the pressure to succeed is on for the Ignite.

"The WNBA Aces team they won a championship, so they put a tremendous amount of pressure on us i thought they did a great job engaging the fans,” said Hart. “We just want to be an extension of the Aces and credit a brand where people want to see."

With less than two weeks out until the regular season this is a chance to bring even more basketball pride to the Las Vegas community together while also developing young prospects as they prepare for the NBA draft.

The g league ignite will open their season on Friday against the Oklahoma City Blue at the Dollar Loan Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.